Where To Find All Of Phoenix’s Cooling Centers

High summer temperatures have arrived in Phoenix; luckily, there are resources to keep you safe and cool.

Each summer, the Maricopa Association of Governments provides a list and interactive map of heat relief and cooling stations. These locations include Salvation Army, city amenities, health care centers, churches, and more spots around town offering bottled water, shelter, and other resources.

You can find the full map on this “Cooling Center Finder”; just simply move the map and find the one closest to you (this map includes Cooling Centers, Emergency Heat Relief Stations, and Hydration Stations):

Note: Some of these are only open when excessive heat warnings are in effect and opening hours are subject to change, although most of them are open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Some other ways to beat the heat?

Featured image by PJ Gal-Szabo from Unsplash